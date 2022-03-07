Eshwarappa wants Shivamogga airport to be named after B S Yediyurappa

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is known to have frequent differences with former CM B S Yediyurappa, on Sunday came up with an unexpected proposal, which raised eyebrows. Eshwarappa suggested that the Shivamogga Airport, which is being constructed at Sogane, be named after Yediyurappa, considering his contributions to the district.

A long list of names have been suggested for naming the airport, including those of rulers Keladi Shivappa Nayaka, Keladi Chennamma, and Mayuravarma; 12th Century social reformer Akka Mahadevi; Father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar; and national poet Kuvempu, among others.

During an event organised by the Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha district unit at Kuvempu Rangamandira here on Sunday to confer Yediyurappa with the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Award, organisers suggested that the airport be named after queen Keladi Chennamma, who ruled the Keladi kingdom and provided refuge to Rajaram, the second son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Litterateur Go Ru Channabasappa also suggested naming the airport after Shivappa Nayaka, who implemented remarkable reforms in his kingdom during his reign.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa, who recalled the contributions of Yediyurappa when he was the CM, said that people of the district are ‘lucky’ to have got a leader like Yediyurappa. “It is my personal opinion. So many names are being suggested to name the airport. Why can’t the airport be named after Yediyurappa?” Eshwarappa asked as the crowd cheered. Justifying his suggestion, Eshwarappa said that when people from different districts, states, and nations come to the city after 10, 50, or 100 years, and ask the locals as to why the airport is named after Yediyurappa, there would be no need to answer.

“Is it wrong to name the airport after Yediyurappa who developed the district? I know that my suggestion will invite many reactions. Neither I nor Yediyurappa takes such criticisms seriously. We grow as and when people criticise us... If Yediyurappa was not the CM, getting an airport in Shivamogga would have been a distant dream,” he opined. “If there is an alternative name to ‘development’, that should be Yediyurappa,” Eshwarappa concluded.