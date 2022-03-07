STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Health Department to implement Mission Indradhanush 4.0 in 11 districts

Indradhanush 4.0 aims to conduct routine immunisation of children aged between 0 and 2, and pregnant women.

A child being given polio immunisation. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health Department has selected 11 districts to implement the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 to conduct routine immunisation of children aged between 0 and 2, and pregnant women. The districts are Bengaluru Urban, areas under BBMP, Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Vijayapura and Dakshina Kannada.

The campaign will be held in three rounds on seven working days starting from March 7, April 4 and May 9.

The department aims to immunise 30,234 children and 7,521 pregnant women in the first round, hailing from unserved, low coverage pockets in urban areas, hard to reach areas, villages that have missed routine immunisation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, high-risk areas, etc.

“These include those living in areas such as urban slums with migration, brick kilns, construction sites, fisherman villages, forest dwellers,  hilly areas, vaccine-preventable disease outbreak areas, vaccine hesitancy or refusal areas, peri-urban or border areas, mohallas, etc,” read a press note from the department. 
 

