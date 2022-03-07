Over 20 fall sick after inhaling chlorine gas in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Panic spread across railway quarters and neighbouring areas in the city after over 20 people including school children fell ill after consuming gas fumes leaked allegedly from Vani Vilas waterworks on KRS road in the city.

The incident is said to have happened at around 4 pm near the Vani Vilas Waterworks, alleged to be due to chlorine gas leak from the water filter unit.

Several residents including kids travelling in an auto back home from school experienced vomiting sensation and difficulty in breathing.

Following this, emergency services personnel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and stop the leakage near the railway quarters as cordoned off for vehicular movement on KRS road.

Children were immediately rushed to Cheluvamba hospital while others were taken to railway hospital as they complained of difficulty in breathing and vomiting.

Doctors in Cheluvamba hospital said that all the children in the age group of 10-15 years were doing fine and said that one kid was a known case of asthma and special treatment was given to him.

"We are not sure about the gas fumes which they had inhaled but have started the necessary treatment and all are doing fine," said a doctor.

Meanwhile, fire personnel suspects that stone was thrown on the chlorine cylinders which had caused the leak, and are ascertaining more details.