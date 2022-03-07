STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Over 20 fall sick after inhaling chlorine gas in Mysuru

The incident said to have happened at around 4 pm near the Vani Vilas Waterworks, alleged to be due to chlorine gas leak from the water filter unit.

Published: 07th March 2022 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Emergency services personnel at the spot to bring the situation under control (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Panic spread across railway quarters and neighbouring areas in the city after over 20 people including school children fell ill after consuming gas fumes leaked allegedly from Vani Vilas waterworks on KRS road in the city. 

The incident is said to have happened at around 4 pm near the Vani Vilas Waterworks, alleged to be due to chlorine gas leak from the water filter unit.

Several residents including kids travelling in an auto back home from school experienced vomiting sensation and difficulty in breathing. 

Following this, emergency services personnel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and stop the leakage near the railway quarters as cordoned off for vehicular movement on KRS road.

Children were immediately rushed to Cheluvamba hospital while others were taken to railway hospital as they complained of difficulty in breathing and vomiting. 

Doctors in Cheluvamba hospital said that all the children in the age group of 10-15 years were doing fine and said that one kid was a known case of asthma and special treatment was given to him. 

"We are not sure about the gas fumes which they had inhaled but have started the necessary treatment and all are doing fine," said a doctor. 

Meanwhile, fire personnel suspects that stone was thrown on the chlorine cylinders which had caused the leak, and are ascertaining more details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chlorine leak Mysuru chlorine gas leak Mysuru gas leak
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp