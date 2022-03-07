UAPA invoked against suspects in Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Police investigating the 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case have invoked certain sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 10 accused who were remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

The police said that the accused were in 11-day police custody till Monday.

The police arrested the accused, including the main accused Mahammad Khasif (30), a resident of Buddha Nagar in the city, along with others namely, Syed Nadeem, Rihan Sharief, Asif Ullah Khan, Abdul Afnan, Nihan, Faraz Pasha, Abdul Khadar Jilan, Abdul Roshan and Jafar Sadiq.

Harsha was murdered near Kamat Petrol Pump on NT Road on February 20. The authorities had enforced restrictions under section 144 of CrPC across the city for a week to bring the situation to normal.

Both Harsha and his assassins have previous police records for indulging in communal violence, sources said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders like K S Eshwarappa and Shobha Karandlaje had demanded a further inquiry by a central agency. Now, the police have invoked UAPA.