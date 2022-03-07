STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

UAPA invoked against suspects in Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Karnataka

Both Harsha and his assassins have previous police records for indulging in communal violence.

Published: 07th March 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

UAPA

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Police investigating the 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case have invoked certain sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 10 accused who were remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

The police said that the accused were in 11-day police custody till Monday.

The police arrested the accused, including the main accused Mahammad Khasif (30), a resident of Buddha Nagar in the city, along with others namely, Syed Nadeem, Rihan Sharief, Asif Ullah Khan, Abdul Afnan, Nihan, Faraz Pasha, Abdul Khadar Jilan, Abdul Roshan and Jafar Sadiq. 

Harsha was murdered near Kamat Petrol Pump on NT Road on February 20. The authorities had enforced restrictions under section 144 of CrPC across the city for a week to bring the situation to normal.

Both Harsha and his assassins have previous police records for indulging in communal violence, sources said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders like K S Eshwarappa and Shobha Karandlaje had demanded a further inquiry by a central agency. Now, the police have invoked UAPA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal activist's murder UAPA Kamat petrol pump KS Eshwarappa
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp