Budget 2022 offers vision for next 25 years: Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the budget she presented last month stands for continuity, a tax predictable regime and a vision for the next 25 years. The budget also makes sure that the country is adequately endowed when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, she added.

Speaking at a budget outreach programme, where she interacted with members of the industry, she said, “The budget gives a vision and also some kind of a roadmap through which we want to achieve fundamental infrastructure.”

The nation is still emerging from the effects of the pandemic and there is a need to build and strengthen the support system, particularly for health, and it has been done, she said. She spoke about the need to support students who lost out on physically classroom-based education for two years.

The budget has made sure that the states have a participatory role in the decisions of the Union government. Funds are being shared with states and they too can actively engage in infrastructure building, she said.