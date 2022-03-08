STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Budget 2022 offers vision for next 25 years: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the budget she presented last month stands for continuity, a tax predictable regime and a vision for the next 25 years.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the budget she presented last month stands for continuity, a tax predictable regime and a vision for the next 25 years. The budget also makes sure that the country is adequately endowed when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, she added.

Speaking at a budget outreach programme, where she interacted with members of the industry, she said, “The budget gives a vision and also some kind of a roadmap through which we want to achieve fundamental infrastructure.”

The nation is still emerging from the effects of the pandemic and there is a need to build and strengthen the support system, particularly for health, and it has been done, she said.  She spoke about the need to support students who lost out on physically classroom-based education for two years.

The budget has made sure that the states have a participatory role in the decisions of the Union government. Funds are being shared with states and they too can actively engage in infrastructure building, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Union budget
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp