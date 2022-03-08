STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Find medical seats for Ukraine returnee students: JDS, Congress

With scores of students returning from Ukraine, a host of leaders are suggesting that the government accommodate them in medical colleges here. 

Students of Sumy State University huddled in the bunker as fresh fighting broke out in the north-eastern city on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With scores of students returning from Ukraine, a host of leaders are suggesting that the government accommodate them in medical colleges here. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy suggested, “There are about 50-60 medical colleges in Karnataka. If need be, let there be an entrance exam to admit these students. Let at least 10 such students in each college be provided free education.’’

Opposition leader in Council B K Hariprasad and KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told The New Indian Express that the students should be accommodated by amending rules. “We are just emerging out of the Covid pandemic, when so many lives were lost, and every medical graduate is a precious medical resource. The government should move fast,” they felt. 

Kumaraswamy noted, ‘’It is impossible for students to return to continue their studies. What will be the future of their education? Parents had raised loans to educate their wards. It is the responsibility of the Central Government to safeguard the future of thee students who returned from Ukraine. Stop indulging in selling dreams of students by fixing a price for education,” he noted.

