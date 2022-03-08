Go digital, raise awareness on Jan Aushadi Kendras: PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with beneficiaries of the generic drug initiative on the 4th anniversary of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, including one Babita Rao from Mysuru. An award was also announced to Sayed Asif from Shivamogga under the Jan Aushadhi Sarvashreshta category. Asif started the Jan Aushadhi store in 2017 and, in the first month, earned Rs 15,000. Now, the business has grown to Rs 12,26,298 per month, in the last one year.

Babita Rao told the PM that she has been purchasing good quality medicines at low cost from Jan Aushadhi Kendras for the past four years. The PM asked her to use social media to spread awareness on Jan Aushadi Kendras as it will help families save on medical expenses. “Karnataka is known for its IT strength and people should make use of the technology and social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other digital modes to educate the masses about Jan Aushadi Kendras and generic medicines that are available at affordable prices,” Modi said.

Rao told the PM that her family of five members used to spend Rs 15,000 on medicines and buying it from Jan Aushadi Kendras has drastically reduced the financial burden. Her in-laws suffer from diabetics and cardiac issues and purchase medicines from the Kendra. Modi asked beneficiaries to make short videos in Kannada, Hindi and English about Jan Aushadhi Kendras and circulate it on social media.

At the event, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said there are 952 Jan Aushadi Kendras in Karnataka and added that the State Government has decided to open 500 more of them in community health centres within six months. Referring to people who earlier spent 30 to 40 percent of their incomes on medicines, he said that they have now availed generic drugs that are available at 70 to 80 per cent lesser prices.

“The quality and efficacy is the same as branded drugs. They are tested before being released into the market. I appeal to private doctors to not prescribe only branded medicines to those who cannot afford it. Instead, suggest generic medicines on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba said that generic medicines have benefited people in a big way with 1,400 different drugs and 240 surgical items available. He said that drug supply has been digitised and they have come out with cheap glucometers, strips and other products.