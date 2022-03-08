STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Go digital, raise awareness on Jan Aushadi Kendras: PM Modi

Asif started the Jan Aushadhi store in 2017 and, in the first month, earned Rs 15,000. Now, the business has grown to Rs 12,26,298 per month, in the last one year.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bhagavanth Khuba and Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi initiative, in My

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with beneficiaries of the generic drug initiative on the 4th anniversary of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, including one Babita Rao from Mysuru. An award was also announced to Sayed Asif from Shivamogga under the Jan Aushadhi Sarvashreshta category. Asif started the Jan Aushadhi store in 2017 and, in the first month, earned Rs 15,000. Now, the business has grown to Rs 12,26,298 per month, in the last one year.

Babita Rao told the PM that she has been purchasing good quality medicines at low cost from Jan Aushadhi Kendras for the past four years. The PM asked her to use social media to spread awareness on Jan Aushadi Kendras as it will help families save on medical expenses. “Karnataka is known for its IT strength and people should make use of the technology and social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other digital modes to educate the masses about Jan Aushadi Kendras and generic medicines that are available at affordable prices,” Modi said.

Rao told the PM that her family of five members used to spend Rs 15,000 on medicines and buying it from Jan Aushadi Kendras has drastically reduced the financial burden. Her in-laws suffer from diabetics and cardiac issues and purchase medicines from the Kendra. Modi asked beneficiaries to make short videos in Kannada, Hindi and English about Jan Aushadhi Kendras and circulate it on social media.

At the event, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said there are 952 Jan Aushadi Kendras in Karnataka and added that the State Government has decided to open 500 more of them in community health centres within six months. Referring to people who earlier spent 30 to 40 percent of their incomes on medicines, he said that they have now availed generic drugs that are available at 70 to 80 per cent lesser prices.

“The quality and efficacy is the same as branded drugs. They are tested before being released into the market. I appeal to private doctors to not prescribe only branded medicines to those who cannot afford it. Instead, suggest generic medicines on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba said that generic medicines have benefited people in a big way with 1,400 different drugs and 240 surgical items available. He said that drug supply has been digitised and they have come out with cheap glucometers, strips and other products. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Jan Aushadi Kendra
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp