Karnataka HC seeks records of cases against MPs, MLAs

Simha was booked under Sections 279, 353 and 332 of the IPC for riding in a rash and negligent manner and using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties.   

Published: 08th March 2022 05:39 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the State Government to submit records of cases registered against MLAs and MPs that have been withdrawn. Prior to this, the state informed the court that four cases against an MLA and an MP, were withdrawn after September 16, 2020. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing suo motu PIL in compliance with the Supreme Court directives regarding withdrawal of pending criminal cases against MLAs, MPs, MLCs and ministers.  

Of the four cases, one case, registered against Mysuru-Madikeri BJP MP Prathap Simha by the Bilikere police in Hunsur in 2017, was pending before the Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Hunsur, and was withdrawn on October 19, 2020, following a Government Order dated August 31, 2020. Simha was booked under Sections 279, 353 and 332 of the IPC for riding in a rash and negligent manner and using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties.   

The other cases were registered by the Nyamathi police against Honnali BJP MLA M P Renukacharya in 2018 and were pending before Additional the Civil Judge and JMFC, Honnali. These were withdrawn on November 19, 2020, based on an order of May 5, 2020. 

