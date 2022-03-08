Karnataka needs Rs 1 lakh crore to complete irrigation projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Water Resources Department will require Rs 1 lakh crore to complete all ongoing irrigation projects in the state. “We need Rs 1 lakh crore to complete works taken up by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL), Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL), Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL),” Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol informed the Legislative Council on Monday while responding to a question raised by JDS MLC B M Farooq.

Karjol said Rs 17,410.28 crore was allocated to the four corporations in 2021-22 of which Rs 10,967.47 crore was released and Rs 10,824.74 was spent. He said Rs 9,998.95 crore bills are pending towards the completed and ongoing works taken up by the four corporations. In 2014-15, Rs 796 crore was pending and it increased to Rs 1,231 crore in 2015-16 and now it is 9,998.95 crore, Karjol said.

In CNNL, bills to the tune of Rs 1,355.16 crore are pending, while in KNNL, bills of Rs 4,058.32 crore, Rs 3,273.07 crore in VJNL and Rs 1,312.40 crore in KBJNL are pending. The State Government is clearing the bills based on time-bound implementation of projects and priority is given to projects with Central funding and drinking water, water conservation projects and small contractors with less than Rs 50 lakh, the minister said.

Explaining the reasons for such a huge sum to complete the ongoing projects, Karjol said many projects were announced by allocating token amounts in the budgets for conducting a survey and preparing detailed project reports, but administrative approvals were given to such projects and tenders too were called. The requirement is for Rs 1 lakh crore, but allocations do not tally with it, he said, adding that allocations have to be made over the years and irrigation projects take time due to various reasons.

“We have enough water to bring another 22 lakh hectares under irrigation, but funds are an issue,” he said, adding that they are taking up the ongoing projects on priority and making all efforts to ensure that required funds for completing all ongoing projects are mobilised.