STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka needs Rs 1 lakh crore to complete irrigation projects

Bills of Rs 9,998 crore pending, says Water Resources Minister Karjol in Council 

Published: 08th March 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol speaks in the Legislative Council on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Water Resources Department will require Rs 1 lakh crore to complete all ongoing irrigation projects in the state. “We need Rs 1 lakh crore to complete works taken up by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL), Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL), Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL),” Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol informed the Legislative Council on Monday while responding to a question raised by JDS MLC B M Farooq.

Karjol said Rs 17,410.28 crore was allocated to the four corporations in 2021-22 of which Rs 10,967.47 crore was released and Rs 10,824.74 was spent. He said Rs 9,998.95 crore bills are pending towards the completed and ongoing works taken up by the four corporations. In 2014-15, Rs 796 crore was pending and it increased to Rs 1,231 crore in 2015-16 and now it is 9,998.95 crore, Karjol said.

In CNNL, bills to the tune of Rs 1,355.16 crore are pending, while in KNNL, bills of Rs 4,058.32 crore, Rs 3,273.07 crore in VJNL and Rs 1,312.40 crore in KBJNL are pending. The State Government is clearing the bills based on time-bound implementation of projects and priority is given to projects with Central funding and drinking water, water conservation projects and small contractors with less than Rs 50 lakh, the minister said.

Explaining the reasons for such a huge sum to complete the ongoing projects, Karjol said many projects were announced by allocating token amounts in the budgets for conducting a survey and preparing detailed project reports, but administrative approvals were given to such projects and tenders too were called. The requirement is for Rs 1 lakh crore, but allocations do not tally with it, he said, adding that allocations have to be made over the years and irrigation projects take time due to various reasons.

“We have enough water to bring another 22 lakh hectares under irrigation, but funds are an issue,” he said, adding that they are taking up the ongoing projects on priority and making all efforts to ensure that required funds for completing all ongoing projects are mobilised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka irrigation projects
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp