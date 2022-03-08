Scan the QR code on this postal cover to listen to Lata Mangeshkar's voice 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a unique tribute to the 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, the Department of Posts released a special cover on her on International Women's Day on Wednesday.

The cover is one of its kind and comes with a QR code which can be scanned by the user to listen to the all-time hit 'Mere Saaya Saath Hoga' in the singer's voice.

The cover was released by Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar, at the GPO in Bengaluru in the presence of renowned Kannada singer B K Sumitra. The cover, in attractive hues, has four classy photos of the singer which trace different stages of her life. The back cover gives a round-up of Mangeshkar's achievements and states that she has sung over 30,000 songs in 36 languages and is the Dada Saheb Phalke award recipient.

Delivering a talk on the occasion, Kumar called for an end to the proxy leadership exercised by men to truly empower women. "We often see women put in powerful positions, says even as sarpanches, but it is the men in their lives who call the shots," he said. Similarly, women are pulled out of education and pushed into marriages. "There is a need for society to work towards eradicating such aspects," he said.

Post-Master General, Bengaluru Region, LK Dash said Mangeshkar's contribution to the cause of the progress of women was tremendous and she shattered many glass ceilings in her time. "We are happy to pay a befitting tribute to the singer," he said.

The cover is being released in association with Ladies Circle India with the Bangalore South Ladies Circle-66 sponsoring it. The cover is priced at Rs 75 and is available for sale at the philatelic bureaus of Bengaluru GPO, Mangaluru HO, Mysuru HO, and Belagavi HO in Karnataka Circle and at the e-post office www.indiapost.gov.in