SELCO to train 10K women in sustainability

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the Bengaluru-based Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) will kick off an initiative to encourage 10,000 young women to enter the field of sustainable energy.

“They will be trained to become innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs, chief sustainability officers and educators. SELCO will also embark on creating 25,000 girls as future ambassadors of sustainability in line with the United Nation’s Self Development Goals 2030,” Harish Hande, company co-founder, told reporters on Monday.

The company will also create platforms in rural areas to inspire women in this endeavour. It will work with grassroots institutions, like vocational schools, to create channels to select, mentor and financially support 10,000 women innovators and entrepreneurs in the field of sustainable energy. “By 2025, more than 10 million families will be impacted directly or indirectly by these two programmes of SELCO,” he said.