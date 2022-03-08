STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SELCO to train 10K women in sustainability

“They will be trained to become innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs, chief sustainability officers and educators.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the Bengaluru-based Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) will kick off an initiative to encourage 10,000 young women to enter the field of sustainable energy.

“They will be trained to become innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs, chief sustainability officers and educators. SELCO will also embark on creating 25,000 girls as future ambassadors of sustainability in line with the United Nation’s Self Development Goals 2030,” Harish Hande, company co-founder, told reporters on Monday.

The company will also create platforms in rural areas to inspire women in this endeavour. It will work with grassroots institutions, like vocational schools, to create channels to select, mentor and financially support 10,000 women innovators and entrepreneurs in the field of sustainable energy. “By 2025, more than 10 million families will be impacted directly or indirectly by these two programmes of SELCO,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SELCO International Women’s Day
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp