South-interior Karnataka to get rain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain over parts of south-interior Karnataka for the next five days owing to the presence of cyclonic circulation in the Cormorin area.

As a result, Bengaluru experienced cloudy skies and a dip in temperature on Monday. While the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius— 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal— the minimum temperature was 18.7 degrees Celsius— which is 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal. Parts of the city also received trace rainfall.

According to IMD, there is a cyclonic circulation over south-interior Karnataka and neighbouring areas.