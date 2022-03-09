Three still trapped in Singareni coal mine

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The teams of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) are working tirelessly for the second successive day to rescue at least three miners who lie trapped under the debris in an underground coal mine at the Adriyala Long Wall Project in Peddapalli district, Telangana, since Monday.

In what is turning out to be longest ever rescue mission undertaken by SCCL, teams are labouring to reach the area where the three miners are suspected to be lying under the rubble. They are: Area Safety Officer S Jayaraj, Assistant Manager Tejavath Chaitanya Teja and contract worker Thota Srikanth.

The rescue teams managed to bring three workers out from the rubble on Monday and one more miner on Tuesday but were unable to reach out to the three who are still trapped under the foreboding coal blocks. Those who have been rescued are undergoing treatment at Singareni Area Hospital for injuries sustained in the mishap.

The teams’ progress is being hampered by the coal blocks falling on them as they are trying to move deeper to reach out to the victims. According to one SCCL officer, coal debris has piled up to a height of 20 metres and reaching to area underneath is turning out to be long, arduous and very cumbersome.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims are pinning hopes that they would come out unscathed. They complain that the officials were not letting them know about the progress the rescue teams are making. This was leading to frayed tempers and bitter arguments with officials.

Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu visited project site and enquired with the SCCL officers about the rescue operation. Later, he consoled the family members of victims. Reacting to the mishap, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan suggested to the SCCL to take up periodic auditing of safety measures. “Shocked to hear the accident in SCCL. Share the grief of families affected & pray for their speedy recovery,” she tweeted.