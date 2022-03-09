Goodies for Congmen pushing membership drive

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A ton of goodies, ranging from phones to refrigerators, have been lined up for Congress workers who can power the party’s digital membership drive. In Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s Assembly constituency Badami in Bagalkot district, party workers who enlist new members are eligible for gifts depending on the numbers they achieve.

Ahead of a series of elections in Karnataka, including zilla and taluk panchayat elections and the Assembly polls early next year, the Opposition Congress is heavily focused on its membership drive. KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who is directly monitoring it, has set a target of enrolling 50 lakh members by March 31. To achieve this, party leaders and workers are working hard across the state.

In Badami, posters are being circulated announcing that party workers who rope in 5,000 new members will get refrigerators, LED television sets for 3,000 members and above, and phones for 2,000 members and above. Interestingly, there is no restriction on the number of eligible workers and anyone achieving the targets will get these gadgets.

Hanumanthagowda Yakkappanavara, president of the Badami Block Congress Committee, said they have given a target of 50,000 new members on or before March 31. “So far, we have got 5,000 members. At present, no party worker has reached the targets to be eligible for the gadgets. We have done this to encourage them to get more enrolment and we are hoping they will achieve it,’’ he said.

When asked if this is being done in other constituencies too, he said the party leaders may come up with other initiatives. The goodies are not being given from the party office, but from local leaders. Hanumanthagowda also said that they have informed Siddaramaiah about this initiative, and he had told them to achieve good numbers.