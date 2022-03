By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After a delay of over a year due to the Covid-19 waves, the 86th Akhila Bharatiya Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is all set to be held in May in Haveri.

The last sammelana was held in Kalaburagi city in February 2021 where it was decided to hold the next edition from February 26 to 28, 2021, in Haveri, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi said preparations have begun and the meet will be held in a grand manner.