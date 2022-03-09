STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No compulsory language under NEP: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday cleared its stand before the Karnataka High Court that there is no mention of any compulsory language under the National Education Policy 2020.

Published: 09th March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre on Tuesday cleared its stand before the Karnataka High Court that there is no mention of any compulsory language under the National Education Policy 2020. Additional Solicitor General MN Naragund, appearing for the Centre, submitted before a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar that there is no mention of compulsory language in NEP 2020, and therefore, there is no need for re-articulation of provisions.

The submission was made during a hearing of a batch of public interest litigations by Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust, and other educational institutions, questioning making Kannada a compulsory language in NEP 2020. In the last hearing, the state government had contended that making Kannada a compulsory language was a policy decision in tune with the recommendations of the VK Gokak Committee report.

The Additional Solicitor General had submitted that making any language compulsory in any particular state on the basis of implementation of the NEP would have vast ramifications and as such, the government of India has to take a decision in consultation with the state government in this regard and hence, sought time to clear the stand of the Union government. Following the clarification, the hearing was adjourned for making submissions by the Advocate General on the next date. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEP regional language Hindi imposition
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp