Ashwath Narayan meets Ukraine returnee students, promises help

Four students from Malleswaram, who were evacuated from Ukraine, met Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan interacts with the students on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four students from Malleswaram, who were evacuated from Ukraine, met Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday. The minister, who is MLA for Malleswaram, met Ishwarya, Divyasri, Latasri and Nandita on their safe return from war-torn Ukraine. Addressing their concerns on the future of their education, the minister reassured them that alternative arrangements will be made to help them continue their education.

Recounting her experience, Ishwarya said, “I was in Kyiv when the war started. At nights, there were a lot of missile strikes and firing. After spending three days in a bunker, we were able to get out and travel to Lviv from where we were evacuated to Poland,” she said.

The four students, who were pursuing medicine in Ukraine, flew to New Delhi and later to Bengaluru under Operation Ganga. “All efforts will be made to make alternative arrangements for the continuance of education of the students who have come back,” the minister said.

