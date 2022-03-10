STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadag youth back home from Ukraine, recalls 15-km treacherous walk

Akash Policepatil and other students walked 15 km from Kharkiv to a nearby village where they spent four days waiting for a bus.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Akash Policepatil with his parents.

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A youth from Gadag, who was stranded in war-torn Ukraine, returned home on Wednesday morning. Akash Policepatil and other students walked 15 km from Kharkiv to a nearby village where they spent four days waiting for a bus.

The Ukraine government had urged people to leave Kharkiv as early as possible. The students were told to walk 15 km to a nearby village -- Pisochyn. They spent four days waiting for a bus there, and finally caught one on Saturday and left Ukraine.

Akash said, “We saw bombs falling some kilometres away from where we were. It was a very hard time for. While walking to Pisochyn, sometimes we had to run inside metro stations due to shelling. We took more than five hours to reach 15 km. Finally we are happy, we came back”.

TAGS
Gadag Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine crisis Indian students Karnataka students
Comments

