STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Electrocuted eagle, lack of quick action by Traction Control team responsible for disruption of train operations

Railway sources reveal that an eagle got electrocuted when it was caught in the equipment above the loco of a goods train at Yelahanka when it was moving to Krishnarajapuram at 5.12 am.

Published: 10th March 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers seen standing in railway tracks near Tyakal station after two commuter trains came to a halt on Wednesday due to power failure issues.

Passengers seen standing in railway tracks near Tyakal station after two commuter trains came to a halt on Wednesday due to power failure issues.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The major fiasco in train operations across the City with the Shatabdi Express running over the 24-year-old Shabaz Ahmad Sharif who trespassed on the railway tracks near Tyakal station (60 kms from Bengaluru) in Kolar district on Wednesday could have been averted if specific railway officials in the Traction department had simply done what was expected of them in a crisis.

Railway sources reveal that an eagle got electrocuted when it was caught in the equipment above the loco of a goods train at Yelahanka when it was moving to Krishnarajapuram at 5.12 am.

"Due to this, the entire electrical apparatus in the Bengaluru Division tripped. In such situations, the Traction Power Control room, located on the first floor of the Divisional Railway Manager's office (near the KSR station) gets an alert on the panel. Staff in Control room are expected to monitor everything 24x7," said a top railway source.

"In this specific instance, someone has failed to act on the alert received. Ideally, the power supply to this single line leading from Yelahanka to Channasandra should have been isolated. It would have stopped train operations here. Since this was not done and there was a delay, the problem spread across the grid network bringing all electrical operations to a halt," he added.

The death of the youngster and the complete chaos in train schedules all morning was completely a man-made one due to lack of immediate action to control the damage, the source reiterated. 

"There are incidents of birds getting hit and affecting train operations on and off but they impact a few trains as quick action is generally taken. For one, the eagle is a huge bird as compared to regular bird hits encountered by us. Apart from that, there was a massive human error in not responding promptly," the source explained.

Asked about the reasons behind the power supply failure, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh, said, "It is under investigation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shatabdi Express Tyakal Station
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp