No state politics for now, says Sumalatha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has ruled out entering state politics and said she has not thought of joining any political party. The MP said the Lok Sabha elections are two years away and she will take a call during the time of the election.

The veteran actor said it is for her son Abhishek to decide on entering politics and maintained that he does not discuss with her either his films or his interest in politics. Asked about the credit war between her and JDS MLAs for the works to be carried out in Mandya, she said it all started after the Lok Sabha election, with local MLAs targeting her involvement in politicking.

“I am not bothered. I am not against them taking credit if they contributed to development works. But it is unfortunate that they are taking credit for all good deeds of mine,” she said.