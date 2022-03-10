Will appeal to CJI to admit our case against river-linking projects: Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday reiterated that the Karnataka government has objected to the river-linking projects in toto as the state is going to lose its share of water.

“As two of the judges did not admit our case, we are likely to approach the registrar of the Supreme Court and in turn, the Chief Justice,” he stated. Replying to JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who said if the river-linking projects in both the phases is implemented, the state will lose its share of water, the law minister clarified that the state had objected to the linking of Godavari with Karnataka rivers.

“Myself, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol held consultation with our advocates and told them to raise the objection in the Supreme Court,” he stated.

He also clarified that Karnataka has also raised objection to the Vaigai project linking to the Cauvery river on the grounds that the Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy, while initiating a debate on the state budget, said the State Government is not bound to talk to Tamil Nadu for the implementation of the Mekedatu dam project. “All we need is the environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Forests and Climate Change. There is no legal hurdles for the project, and it requires serious efforts from the government,” he told the Assembly.

He also indirectly taunted the Congress, saying it needs the government’s effort and the party’s recent padayatra seeking implementation of the project will not lead to the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir. “Where was your (Congress) conscience when they beat up farmers in Hubballi-Dharwad during the Mahadayi protest in 2017. Why didn’t you hold a Namma Neeru Namma Hakku (our water, our rights) protest. Why now?” he said.

CM’s budget against people: Hariprasad

Bengaluru: Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad said the state budget, presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was against farmers, workers, women, and students. During a discussion on the budget on Wednesday, Hariprasad said grants allocated for irrigation projects were less.