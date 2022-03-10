STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will appeal to CJI to admit our case against river-linking projects: Madhuswamy

“As two of the judges did not admit our case, we are likely to  approach the registrar of the Supreme Court and in turn, the Chief Justice,” he stated.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy speaks in the Assembly on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday reiterated that the Karnataka government has objected to the river-linking projects in toto as the state is going to lose its share of water.

“As two of the judges did not admit our case, we are likely to  approach the registrar of the Supreme Court and in turn, the Chief Justice,” he stated. Replying to JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who said if the river-linking projects in both the  phases is implemented, the state will lose its share of water, the law minister clarified that the state had objected to the linking of Godavari with Karnataka rivers. 

“Myself, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govind  Karjol held consultation with our advocates and told them to raise the objection in the Supreme Court,” he stated.
He also clarified that Karnataka has also raised objection to the Vaigai project linking to the Cauvery river on the grounds that the Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy, while initiating a debate on the state budget, said the State Government is not bound to talk to Tamil Nadu for the implementation of the Mekedatu dam project.  “All we need is the environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Forests and Climate Change. There is no legal hurdles for the project, and it requires serious efforts from the government,” he told the Assembly.

He also indirectly taunted the Congress, saying it needs the government’s effort and the party’s recent padayatra seeking implementation of the project will not lead to the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir. “Where was your (Congress) conscience when they beat up farmers in Hubballi-Dharwad during the Mahadayi protest in 2017. Why didn’t you hold a Namma Neeru Namma Hakku (our water, our rights) protest. Why now?” he said. 

CM’s budget against people: Hariprasad
Bengaluru: Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad said the state budget, presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was against farmers, workers, women, and students. During a discussion on the budget on Wednesday, Hariprasad said grants allocated for irrigation projects were less. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
river-linking projects JC Madhuswamy Karnataka
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp