Bommai hints at GST relief extension

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that the Union Government is considering the request for extending the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to the states by another three years and is likely to take the decision soon.

“The Centre is seriously looking into it and we may get good news very soon. We are confident of succeeding in our efforts for the extension of the GST compensation,” Bommai said indicating that the Centre is likely to accept the states’ request for extension of GST compensation.

Bommai said he had already discussed it with the Centre and had also taken it up with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Karnataka earlier this week. Responding to MLC Srikante Gowda’s question (on behalf of KA Thippeswamy), Bommai said that the GST collection in 2018-19 was Rs 52,167.20 crore, in 2019-20 it went up to Rs 57,522.74 crore, in 2020-21 it was Rs 64,527.57 crore and in 2021-22 (up to February end) it was Rs 70,108.68 crore.

On the tax devolution and grants, the CM stated that Karnataka got Rs 35,895 crore (tax devolution) and Rs 14,727 crore grants in 2018-19; Rs 30,919 crore (tax devolution) and Rs 19,983 crore grants in 2019-20 and it was Rs 21,694 crore (tax devolution) and Rs 16,287 grants in 2020-21.

On the GST compensation and loans, Bommai informed that Karnataka got Rs 10,754 crore in 2018-19, Rs 14,496.73 crore in 2019-20, Rs 26,196.25 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 25,267.29 crore in 2021-22 (up to February end). The CM informed the Council that the state is getting the GST funds that it is entitled to and now they are asking for the extension of the compensation period.