Buoyed by thumping Punjab win, AAP sets sights on Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a thumping 92-seat win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered its first significant victory outside of Delhi, and is raring to replicate it in other states. Prithvi Reddy, party convener for South India, spoke to TNIE about the party’s plans for Karnataka. “We will contest all 224 seats in the 2023 polls. We will get the candidates prepared in three months for elections. We will give them time to go door-to-door and convey the AAP style of politics to people across the state. We will soon identify the candidates who can contest.’’

AAP has turned the government school system into model schools in Delhi, where education is free. Their free water and power schemes are also a big hit in Delhi, where people save on utility bills and especially on hefty school fees. This can be replicated elsewhere too, the party hopes.

Former AAP MLA candidate Renuka Vishwanathan, a retired IAS officer, has been running an AAP Mohalla Clinic for the past 13 months with her pension money in Shantinagar. Speaking about what the party needs to do in Karnataka, she said many of the AAP’s policies and programmes implemented in Delhi can be started in Karnataka too.

“I am putting together a paper on what needs to be done in Punjab. AAP is going to end the influence of organised criminals in politics in every form,’’ said Renuka. She said Karnataka and Punjab figure on the list of 13 large states of the country, and what can be done in Punjab can be largely replicated in Karnataka as well.

Prithvi Reddy, who contested the assembly elections last time, said, “Until now, people told us we were doing good work as a party, but no one expected us to beat traditional parties. Now we have crossed that barrier. We will start doing good work in Punjab, which we can showcase to the people of Karnataka. It will add to the goodwill.”