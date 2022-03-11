STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Buoyed by thumping Punjab win, AAP sets sights on Karnataka

With a thumping 92-seat win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered its first significant victory outside of Delhi, and is raring to replicate it in other states. 

Published: 11th March 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers in Bengaluru celebrate the party’s Punjab win | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a thumping 92-seat win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered its first significant victory outside of Delhi, and is raring to replicate it in other states. Prithvi Reddy, party convener for South India, spoke to TNIE about the party’s plans for Karnataka. “We will contest all 224 seats in the 2023 polls. We will get the candidates prepared in three months for elections. We will give them time to go door-to-door and convey the AAP style of politics to people across the state. We will soon identify the candidates who can contest.’’

AAP has turned the government school system into model schools in Delhi, where education is free. Their free water and power schemes are also a big hit in Delhi, where people save on utility bills and especially on hefty school fees. This can be replicated elsewhere too, the party hopes. 

Former AAP MLA candidate Renuka Vishwanathan, a retired IAS officer, has been running an AAP Mohalla Clinic for the past 13 months with her pension money in Shantinagar. Speaking about what the party needs to do in Karnataka, she said many of the AAP’s policies and programmes implemented in Delhi can be started in Karnataka too. 

“I am putting together a paper on what needs to be done in Punjab. AAP is going to end the influence of organised criminals in politics in every form,’’ said Renuka. She said Karnataka and Punjab figure on the list of 13 large states of the country, and what can be done in Punjab can be largely replicated in Karnataka as well. 

Prithvi Reddy, who contested the assembly elections last time, said, “Until now, people told us we were doing good work as a party, but no one expected us to beat traditional parties. Now we have crossed that barrier. We will start doing good work in Punjab, which we can showcase to the people of Karnataka. It will add to the goodwill.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Karnataka Karnataka assembly elections Punjab Punjab Elections
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp