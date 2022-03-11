GPS-based disaster management model lauded

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday presented its disaster management model based on GPS at the Regional State Disaster Management Authority and Institution Conclave which was appreciated by the central government.

The department showed how it has prepared a mitigation plan on disaster management by geo-tagging and recognising all sources from where assistance can be obtained at the district level while it has also prepared and listed the the vulnerabilities as well as the strengths of Karnataka in the natural disaster maps.

Manoj Rajan, Director, KSNDMC told TNIE, “It is the first time when GPS technology is being used. The Centre appreciated the effort in planning how things can be managed at the local level. We are working on preparing a disaster management plan for every district. The central government has shown interest in implementing the same at the national level,” he said.

He said that list of places to call for help will be digitised and put on single platform. This will be most useful in natural disaster management, he said. Geo spatial technology will help in pre- and post-disaster management. In pre- disaster, it will help and work in mitigation, prevention and readiness. In post-disaster it will help in response and recovery.