STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP may emulate party's UP model to tap backward community votes

The BJP’s resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, bucking the anti-incumbency factor, could have a big impact on Karnataka.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state chief Naleen Kumar Kateel arrives at the party office in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram BN

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP’s resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, bucking the anti-incumbency factor, could have a big impact on Karnataka. The BJP government, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who recently presented a popular budget to win over all sections of society, may emulate the UP strategy to win over the most backward communities.

Party insiders and political strategists say the social engineering of upper castes, non-Yadavs, most backward communities and sub-sects among Dalits had paid off for the BJP and added that it may try a similar strategy in Karnataka to return to power on its own. Party leaders admit that they have started working on a winning formula by targeting the untapped segments among the most backward castes and Dalits who have traditionally been with the Congress.

Though the BJP has sway over the Veerashiva-Lingayat community and has built a strong rapport with several mutts over the last 10 years under Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, it could not win over the most backward and microscopic communities who comprise 12 per cent of the population, as per the Balkrishna Sidram Renke Commission.

Although, the dominant Kuruba Community and others are rallying behind Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the BJP keen to contain his influence. It has accommodated veterans like K S Eshwarappa and also MTB Nagaraj and Byrathi Basavaraj in the ministry, and announced Kanaka Dasa hostels for OBCs. The BJP also plans to reach out to Ediga, Uppara, Achari, Balija, Nayana Kshathriya and other communities who comprise about 45 per cent of the population among backward classes.

Sources said that the RSS wants the BJP workers to reach out to microscopic and backward communities who comprise 12 per cent of the population, but are not accommodated in power sharing in democratic institutions. 

Former Backward Classes Commission chairman and Congressman C S Dwarkanath, however, felt that the RSS and BJP’s plans to tap the microscopic communities will not yield benefits as they are with the Congress. Due to their own insecurities, smaller communities vote enbloc if they are approached or convinced, he reasoned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Karnataka elections Dalits
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp