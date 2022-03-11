Karnataka BJP may emulate party's UP model to tap backward community votes

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP’s resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, bucking the anti-incumbency factor, could have a big impact on Karnataka. The BJP government, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who recently presented a popular budget to win over all sections of society, may emulate the UP strategy to win over the most backward communities.

Party insiders and political strategists say the social engineering of upper castes, non-Yadavs, most backward communities and sub-sects among Dalits had paid off for the BJP and added that it may try a similar strategy in Karnataka to return to power on its own. Party leaders admit that they have started working on a winning formula by targeting the untapped segments among the most backward castes and Dalits who have traditionally been with the Congress.

Though the BJP has sway over the Veerashiva-Lingayat community and has built a strong rapport with several mutts over the last 10 years under Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, it could not win over the most backward and microscopic communities who comprise 12 per cent of the population, as per the Balkrishna Sidram Renke Commission.

Although, the dominant Kuruba Community and others are rallying behind Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the BJP keen to contain his influence. It has accommodated veterans like K S Eshwarappa and also MTB Nagaraj and Byrathi Basavaraj in the ministry, and announced Kanaka Dasa hostels for OBCs. The BJP also plans to reach out to Ediga, Uppara, Achari, Balija, Nayana Kshathriya and other communities who comprise about 45 per cent of the population among backward classes.

Sources said that the RSS wants the BJP workers to reach out to microscopic and backward communities who comprise 12 per cent of the population, but are not accommodated in power sharing in democratic institutions.

Former Backward Classes Commission chairman and Congressman C S Dwarkanath, however, felt that the RSS and BJP’s plans to tap the microscopic communities will not yield benefits as they are with the Congress. Due to their own insecurities, smaller communities vote enbloc if they are approached or convinced, he reasoned.