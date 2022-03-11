STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka will be next Congress-mukt state: Bommai

Says results to have ‘positive impact’ on BJP in state, will help it to come to power in 2023

Published: 11th March 2022

BJP workers celebrate the party’s victory in the Assembly elections, at the party office in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BJP making a clean sweep in four of the five state Assembly elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at the Congress, saying that the party’s debacle in the polls shows that it is losing its existence in the country.  

“The next state which is going to become Congres-mukt is Karnataka. The Congress is sinking and the place where it is going to sink is Karnataka,’’ he said at the BJP office in Bengaluru after the election results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur were being announced. 

The results in Uttar Pradesh and other states will have a “positive impact” on the BJP in Karnataka as this will boost the morale of party workers and the BJP will emerge stronger, he said and expressed confidence that they will come back to power in 2023. 

The CM noted that the BJP’s performance in the polls to these states has increased the responsibility of the party’s Karnataka unit. “We have tabled a pro-people budget in Karnataka and have directed our officials to start working on implementing the budget announcements. Files will be ready by April-end,’’ he said. 
This has to reach out to every person and that’s where party workers have to work, even more effectively from now on, Bommai said adding, “We will take our works to the people and win elections in 2023. We will build a stronger Karnataka.”  

Pointing out that the results shows that direction where the country is heading, he said this is a victory of the common man. “The people trusted the Prime Minister and his policies. Modi’s programmes in the last seven years, like Kissan Samman, Atma Nirbar, Ujwala, has reached people. People who benefited from these initiatives will not vote for any other party but the BJP,” he added.

“Modi also carries weight. Neither the US nor China could talk to both the Russian and Ukraine presidents, but Modi did.”  Referring to goodies being offered by Congress to its workers to enroll more members into the part in Badami Assembly constituency, Bommai said this is nothing new to the grand old party. 

Bommai, BSY to tour state after session
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with former CM B S Yediyurappa and Union ministers, will tour the state after the ongoing session ends on March 28, to strength the party from the grassroots.   Disclosing this on Thursday, the CM said, “We will build a stronger party. Wherever we have a base, we will make it stronger, and wherever the party has no presence, we will build a base.”  Earlier in the day, Bommai told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visit Karnataka in April. 

