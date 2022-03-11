With saffron clean sweeping polls, fence-sitters in Karnataka BJP may snub Congress ahead of 2023

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BJP scoring a win in four out of five state assembly elections, the results are likely to have their own impact on Karnataka politics -- party-hoppers will now stop to rethink about quitting the party ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

As the results have yet again sent a clear message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can win assembly polls with the state leadership of their choice -- in Karnataka’s case, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai -- they may repose faith in the BJP national leadership.

It will come as a setback to the Congress, which lost 13 MLAs to the BJP in 2019 to help former chief minister B S Yediyurappa form the government, but expects them to backtrack. “Already, our leadership had held a round of talks with four Bengaluru MLAs and three others, including Anand Singh. But now, they may take a call and wait to see how things pan out,” remarked a Congress leader.

“Some MLAs who were with the JDS and had switched to BJP, were ready to join the Congress, presuming the anti-incumbency factor against CM Bommai government will affect them as well in the run-up to the assembly polls. But now, despite feeling let-down by Bommai on some issues, they may not quit the BJP,” he explained.

Recently, Tourism Minister Anand Singh had visited KPCC president D K Shivakumar at the latter’s residence, creating ripples in political circles. On the other hand, seasonal turncoats within the Congress are also thinking of switching to the BJP, and it all depends on how the party leadership draws up a counter-strategy to check the BJP wave in Karnataka, a source told TNIE.