BJP announces candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the BJP victory in four of the five state Assembly elections, the party announced the list of candidates for the Legislative Council polls, expected to be held in June or July.

Out of four MLC seats going to the polls, the BJP announced the candidates for three -- two sitting MLCs, Arun Shahpur (North West Teachers’ constituency) and Hanumant Rudrappa Nirani (North West Graduates’ constituency), and former MLC M V Ravishankar (South Graduates’ Constituency).

The party is yet to announce the candidate for the West Teachers’ constituency, which is presently represented by Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti (JDS).

A senior BJP leader said there are attempts to lure Horatti into the BJP fold, but he has not made his intentions clear. Even the party top brass is keen on this. However, there is also opposition to giving a ticket to Horatti from the West Teachers’ constituency. “While BJP leaders are keen on inducting him, local party workers are against it. This has not been resolved. Once it is done, the name will be announced,” sources said.

Rumours of Horatti jumping ship to the BJP have been doing rounds for several months now. “There is also a demand from Horatti to allow him to continue as Council Chairman. This is also under consideration. But it all depends on Horatti and the Central leaders,” sources said.