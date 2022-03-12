Focus on one region, develop sport infra: MLC Govindaraju

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy leader of Opposition in the Council, K Govindaraju, suggested that the government should focus on a particular region to develop sport infrastructure. During a discussion on the budget, the MLC pointed out that instead of announcing a few hundred crores to all districts to encourage sports, it will be effective if a particular region is identified in a financial year and all grants are channelised to build state-of-the-art sport complexes.

Govindaraju also lamented that Bengaluru does not even have a football stadium of international standards or a temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool. “The government’s responsibility does not end at allocating grants, but it has to understand the needs of sportsmen and reciprocate,” he said.

Further, he said the government must recruit more physical education teachers and coaches at the school level. “I have been suggesting introducing a sports cess, but even this has not been done. If a sports cess of one per cent is levied, the government can collect around Rs 400-500 crore which can be utilised to build infrastructure for sports,” he added.