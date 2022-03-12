STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘One Nation, One Election’ vital for development: CT Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Friday said they are confident of coming back to power in the state after the 2023 elections and they will take steps to further strengthen the party.

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

After the elections to the five states, Assembly polls will be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year, and in Karnataka and other states the next year. He advocated the need for implementing 'One Nation, One Election'  for better administration and development.
After the elections to the five states, Assembly polls will be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year, and in Karnataka and other states the next year. He advocated the need for implementing ‘One Nation, One Election’  for better administration and development.

The BJP leader said the party created a record by winning in Goa for the third time and it is a vote for nationalism, stable government and development. “Initially, I was apprehensive as for the first time, we were facing the elections without Manohar Parrikar. He was leading the party in the state from the beginning. However, people of the state identified his leadership with the party’s principles and supported it,” said Ravi.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders from Karnataka, who were in Goa, he said even before the results were announced, they had sought the Governor’s appointment to stake claim to form the government. Ravi hit out at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for blaming the Centre for student Naveen’s death in Ukraine.

“Over 20,000 students were evacuated safely from Ukraine. If Naveen had stayed in the bunker, he too would have returned safely, but unfortunately he had gone out and we don’t know what was the situation there at that time,” the BJP leader said.

Comments

