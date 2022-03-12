STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tiger reserve at Male Mahadeshwara forest deferred for now

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday deferred a proposal to develop a tiger reserve at Male Mahadeshwara forest, about 200km from Bengaluru, to a future date.

Published: 12th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday deferred a proposal to develop a tiger reserve at Male Mahadeshwara forest, about 200km from Bengaluru, to a future date. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a team of officials will speak to the stakeholders concerned, to discuss the pros and cons and look into the Union government’s rules before they take a final call. 

Some ministers warned against rushing ahead with the decision because there are human habitations around the designated area, which have to be factored in too. The fifth cabinet meeting held this year revised the rules of the contentious Section 30 of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act for developing industrial lands, and decided to offer fairer and more timely compensation to land losers and farmers. It is expected to end the problem of litigation between Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and farmers. Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has been pushing for this for at least 4-5 months.  

The cabinet decided to utilise the services of retired IAS officer Naghath Tabassum for one more year on contract basis as director, under the Suvarna Health Programme. Among other decisions, Handloom Development Corporation will be revived at a cost of Rs 45.73 crore, which is a long-pending demand of the weaver community. There was no official cabinet briefing due to the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Male Mahadeshwara forest
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp