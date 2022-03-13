BJP may start campaign in Karnataka after PM Modi’s April visit

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Karnataka in April 2022 to launch various initiatives and programmes, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to begin its campaign early for the 2023 Assembly polls.

On one side, BJP state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa, are expected to tour different parts of the state after the present legislature session, while on the other side, national leaders will start focusing on Karnataka as the Assembly polls are just a year away.

BJP sources said that the state government has one year to implement its schemes to sway voters.

PM to visit Holaluru village on April 24

“We will launch several initiatives in the presence of Modi. Karnataka needs to be focused as this is the only state in South India where there is a presence of Congress,” they added. Modi, who is coming to the state after two years, will visit Holaluru village of Shivamogga district on April 24 and take part in the National Panchayat Day.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarppa, who is also from Shivamogga, said it was the Prime Minister’s Office that chose Shivamogga. “Karnataka is in the top place when it comes to Jalamrutha scheme (conservation of water) and also we have crossed 16 crore working days in MNREGA as against the target 13 crore working days. We are doing better in the Jal Jeevan mission,” he said. Modi will also be virtually interacting with 2.5 lakh gram panchayat heads and local representatives across the country.