STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Boost for traditional sports, Mallakhamba in Khelo India

For the first time, Mallakhamba (a traditional gymnastic sport) and Yoga will be included in the Khelo India University Games, which will be organised in Karnataka from April 24 to May 3.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

School children performing Mallakhamba in Belagavi

School children performing Mallakhamba in Belagavi | ASHISHKRISHNA H P

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : For the first time, Mallakhamba (a traditional gymnastic sport) and Yoga will be included in the Khelo India University Games, which will be organised in Karnataka from April 24 to May 3. The inter-university extravaganza is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The office of Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda has been intimated about this. 

Around 8,000 participants from across the country will take part in the event, which is almost double compared to the games held in Odisha in 2020. The logo for this year’s event will be launched by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in Bengaluru on March 27.

This time, the number of games has been increased from 17 to 23, including Mallakambha and Yoga. The event was supposed to be held in Karnataka in 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic. In Mallakhamba, participants perform aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips on a vertical wooden pole. 

With its inclusion in Khelo India, this dying sport is expected to get its due national recognition. Khelo India was introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grassroots. The event is expected to boost practitioners of indigenous sports like Mallakhamba.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India Mallakhamba
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp