CM Ibrahim bids adieu to Congress, writes to Sonia Gandhi

After months of speculation, Chand Mahal Ibrahim, former Union minister and Congress party MLC, resigned from the primary membership of the party and his MLC seat on Saturday.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Ibrahim

CM Ibrahim. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Explaining the circumstances that led to his resignation in a letter to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi, he stated that he was upset as the leader of opposition post in the Council went to BK Hariprasad, who is much junior to him.

“Being a senior leader in the party I could not speak to you or Rahul Gandhi directly and place the facts before you. My request had to be routed through in-charge general secretaries and it is well known to you how they respond, on which I do not want to elaborate,” he explained in his rather brief letter of three paragraphs.

“I have sent my resignation to the MLC post and the letter addressed to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has been submitted to KPCC president DK Shivakumar,” he said. He claimed to have sent a copy of the letter to Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. Ibrahim had followed Siddaramaiah to Congress when the latter quit JDS 12 years ago.

He was made the MLC for the second term. The 73-year-old leader, who held the civil aviation portfolio in the HD Deve Gowda government at the Centre in 1997-98, is planning to join JDS. “I have no other condition to join the party except that it should maintain its secular credentials. I do not want Karnataka of sharanas to turn into Uttar Pradesh,” he asserted. He predicted that Congress will bite the dust like it did in 1995.

‘Ibrahim did not discuss with me’
“Though there was a buzz about CM Ibrahim joining JDS for some months now, he has not discussed it with me yet. He was pained by the Congress’ battering in the recent polls. Let us see how things pan out,” said JDS patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

