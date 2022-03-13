STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress should give youth a chance: DK Shivakumar

Published: 13th March 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah at the padayatra in Bengaluru on Thursday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Launching an attack on the BJP, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said the agenda of the saffron party is to break society on the issue of temples, caste and religion.

“Do they have any developmental plans other than agendas like Article 370, cow slaughter and religious conversion? Have you implemented the Right to Education, schemes for food security and job security during the last seven years of rule?” he questioned during a state Youth Congress executive meeting here on Saturday.  

After the results of the elections of five states were announced, it is being said that the Congress has collapsed and the number of party workers have shrunk. But remember that nothing in politics is permanent, he told the Youth Congress members.  

Shivakumar said, “I have been talking to our leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should give the youth a chance. You must understand your value and power.’’ Taking potshots at the JDS, Shivakumar said the Congress formed the government with them to keep the BJP at bay. But when that power was gone, the JDS members started speaking against them. 

