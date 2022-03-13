INTERVIEW | Poll debacle a warning bell, but Congress is confident in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah, says the results of the Assembly polls in five states will not have any impact on Karnataka elections early next year, though he sees them as warning bells for the party which is hoping to return to power after the 2023 polls in the state.

Excerpts from an interview:

Do you think the election results in the five states will have an impact on elections in Karnataka?

The results of the elections in one state will not impact another state and even the results of earlier elections in the state will not have any impact on upcoming elections.

The BJP won in four states where they were in power and we were in power in Punjab. We should have won there, but lost due to our mistake.

Is it like a warning sign for the Congress?

I do agree it is like a warning. We have to correct the mistakes and move ahead. We will do that and there are no two ways about it.

After the election in five states, do you think the Congress needs to relook its strategy for the Karnataka Assembly polls?

We have still not discussed our strategy for Karnataka. We will all sit together and discuss it. However, look at the results of the local body and panchayat elections in our state.

We are number one and the BJP is a distant second. That is why I am saying, we know the pulse of people, they will reject the BJP and give us an opportunity after the 2023 polls.

These results yet again proved that the BJP central leadership is strong and the party can overcome anti-incumbency. Your views?

Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister twice because of our strong leadership. Sonia Gandhi, who was party president then, is our party president now also.

Winning and losing elections is part of democracy. Do you mean to say Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were not strong leaders? Why were Jan Sangh and the BJP losing elections at that time?

How confident is Congress of winning the 2023 assembly elections? Will you be going on a state tour after the Assembly session?

In the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, people will bless us as they are recalling all our programmes now. Let us go before the people and they will decide. We will go before the people after the session.

The Congress here has to face the might of BJP central leadership...

The BJP may do anything, but ultimately, the people will decide and we are fully confident of winning the elections in Karnataka.

The AAP won in Delhi and now in Punjab and we know what happened in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently said Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have to discuss and resolve the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. What is the way forward?

The minister should not have made such a statement, as it indicates that they will not give permission and let states discuss it.

There is no dispute at all and the Supreme Court, on February 16, 2018, decided on the quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu.

We want to build the reservoir to utilise our surplus water after releasing Tamil Nadu’s share of 177.75 tmcft in a normal year, as per the SC direction.

Who are they (TN) to question the project? They are only entitled to ask for 177.75 tmcft, as decided by the SC.

The Centre must give permission for the Mekedatu project. They are delaying it unnecessarily for political reasons.