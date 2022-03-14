STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird-watching begins in Madikeri on April 8  

After being deferred in January, the eighth edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival will be held in Madikeri from April 8-10, 2022.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:40 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being deferred in January, the eighth edition of the Karnataka Bird Festival will be held in Madikeri from April 8-10, 2022. The festival, organised by the Karnataka forest department and Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board, aims to draw attention of people to bird watching, spark interest among young wildlife enthusiasts, show people the bio-diversity of forests, and shift their focus from tiger-centric wildlife safari and tourism. 

“Every year a different location, region, bio-diversity, and a different bird is focused upon to increase awareness and ensure better conservation measures. This year, the mascot is Baza bird,” a forest department official said. Baza is a migratory bird from the eastern Himalayas, China and South East Asia. Forest officials of the region have reportedly sighted a couple of the birds now, in the onset of summer. 

Kumar Pushkar, additional Principal Conservator of Forests and CEO of the Board told TNIE that the festival was postponed because of spike in Covid-19 cases. “We always wanted to host one is Kodagu because of its bio-diversity and the many species which can be sighted there. Baza was chosen because it is sighted in winters in this region.

There will be around six to seven different trails, which the deputy conservator of forest is finalising. The event will also cover Madikeri city, and will be inaugurated by forests minister Umesh V Katti,” he said. Experts from across the country will be brought to share their experience, knowledge. 

Karnataka Bird Festival
