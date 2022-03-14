BJP’s win result of people’s faith in PM: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the BJP having put an impressive show in four of the five states that went to elections recently, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the BJP that helped the party emerge victoriously.

Joshi told the media in Hubballi Airport that he was overwhelmed to see the support for Modi. “His (Modi’s) four visits to the state led to the BJP’s victory. The party organised 80,000 meetings in Uttarakhand,” Joshi, who was party election in-charge for Uttarakhand, elaborated.

On the party’s poor show in Punjab, Joshi said, “We tasted defeat because we were junior partners of the Shiromani Akali Dal. However, BJP secured a 7 per cent vote share. We will focus on the next elections and start working from now itself.”

When asked about Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar’s visit to Goa ahead of the results, Joshi said he didn’t understand why the former visited the coastal state. “Did Shivakumar go there to show his muscle power?” he quipped.

He said that a discussion on Cabinet expansion will be taken after the end of the budget session of the state legislature. “The session ends on April 8. Until then, there won’t be any discussion on Cabinet expansion,” he added. Later, Joshi took part in a procession organised by BJP workers to celebrate the party’s victory in the recent Assembly polls.