Hijab row pronouncement: Section 144 imposed across city 

In an order issued by the city police commissioner, any kind of gathering, agitation, protest or celebration in public places is banned for a week.

Published: 14th March 2022 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka High Court is set to pronounce the judgement for the Hijab row on Tuesday, prohibitory orders have been issued across the city on Monday, to maintain peace among the public. 

The police commissioner Kamal Pant said, "In the order to maintain public peace all types of gathering is prohibited in and around the city." 

It may be recalled that following the protests over the hijab row at educational institutions across the state, the Bengaluru city police had prohibited gathering or protesting within a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges till March.

