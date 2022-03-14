STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Gopala Gowda’s birth centenary, study centre remains incomplete  

Considered an honest socialist leader, he was elected to the Assembly in 1952, 1962 and 1967. 

A view of the the incomplete Gopala Gowda study centre building in Shantaveri village of Tirthahalli taluk; (inset) Shantaveri Gopala Gowda | express

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  It is the birth centenary of socialist leader Shantaveri Gopala Gowda this year, but the construction of a study centre and a foundation in his memory at Shantaveri village of Tirthahalli taluk remain incomplete as successive governments and the present dispensation too have failed to sanction funds.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 14. Gopala Gowda, influenced by Ram Manohar Lohia, pioneered the socialist movement in the state, and mentored several leaders, including former chief minister JH Patel, S Bangarappa and SM Krisha. His contribution was significant in implementing the land reforms act in the state and Kagodu Satyagraha. Considered an honest socialist leader, he was elected to the Assembly in 1952, 1962 and 1967. 

Though leaders over the years have paid lip service to Gopala Gowda’s contributions to society, no leader has come forward to get the structures completed, said socialist leaders from Shivamogga district. In 2007-08, then MLA and present Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had requested Malenadu Area Development Board Chairman Padmanabha Bhat to release Rs 7 lakh for the construction of Gopala Gowda Study Centre, but the structure has remained incomplete.

“No government or politician, including Kagodu Thimmappa, Kimmane Ratnakar and others, from Shivamogga district who were in power, failed to sanction funds to complete the study centre and the house, where there were plans to establish te Gopala Gowda Foundation, even 50 years after his demise,” said followers of Gopala Gowda. 

“As socialism has lost its relevance in present day politics, the issue is forgotten,” said a senior socialist leader on condition of anonymity. Bangarappa, during an event organised by the Kuvempu Pratishtana in Kuppalli, had expressed the need to establish a similar forum after Gopala Gowda, the followers said.
With the centenary celebrations, there is hope again that the government would sanction enough grants to complete the structures. 

