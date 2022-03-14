Wary of snap polls, KPCC to appoint office-bearers 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a humiliating defeat in the recent five state Assembly elections, the state Congress is in no mood to take any chances when it comes to the Assembly polls in Karnataka, especially if the state goes for snap polls.

The state Congress, which is going full throttle in its digital membership drive, is all set to appoint its office-bearers ahead of the Assembly polls. “If the Bommai government decides to go for snap polls in Karnataka along with Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in December this year, we should be prepared. We (Karnataka Congress) do not have full-time office-bearers. This could have an adverse effect. Hence, the party should at the earliest appoint office-bearers,” a party functionary told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar is in New Delhi with a list of names for the post of presidents of district Congress committees (DCCs), KPCC secretaries, general secretaries and vice-presidents. The high command is expected to give its nod to the list on Monday. Shivakumar will return to Bengaluru on Tuesday and is likely to announce the names. Sources, however, said Shivakumar might delay making the announcement by a couple of days as the deadline for the digital membership drive is March 31.

Meanwhile, supporters of “original” Congress leaders, including former Kolar MP KH Muniyappa, who is also a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM M Veerappa Moily, former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and former minister MB Patil are expected to be made the presidents of their respective DCCs.