Will fight 2023 polls without caste matrix: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here on Sunday asserted that they will have to build a narrative, based on the national leadership and shunning caste matrix, to win the next Assembly polls.

Bommai said the party will come back to power in 2023 on its own and win even those seats it lost in 2018. “In the four states where BJP won, people kept aside caste considerations and accepted the principles of our party, including Hindutva and nationalism. We have to adapt that strategy to set our agenda for the next Assembly polls in Karnataka. We have the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name,” he said.

He was speaking after felicitating Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, national general secretary CT Ravi and leader Mahesh Tenginakayi, who were in charge of elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

“The media analyses were based on caste equations, but the results taught a lesson to those who used caste during the polls. The four states where BJP won under the leadership of national party president JP Nadda, Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are culturally different and the victory proved that people across the country have accepted the party ideology,” he said.

Joshi, narrating how the party’s defeat in Uttarakhand at the first instance was changed by the Modi-Shah leadership, said it could be done even in Karnataka. “We still have one year for the polls and it is challenging but possible as Bommai has presented a budget with representation to every district,” he added.

CM in hurry to watch a movie

Bommai seemed to be in a hurry to watch the movie ‘ The Kashmir Files’. “That is the reason the felicitation is going at a faster pace,” Joshi joked. Bommai replied that he is watching the movie on the orders of the party.

‘The Kashmir Files’ to be tax-free in Karnataka

CM Bommai announced making the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax free in Karnataka. “Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles.... To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka,” Bommai tweeted.

