Yet to decide where to contest polls from: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

KOLAR: “The people of Chamundeshwari rejected me in the last Assembly election. I have not yet decided where to contest from in the 2023 elections,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah here on Sunday.

“Leaders from eight to ten constituencies, including Kolar, Hunsur and Chamrajpet, have been asking me to contest from there. But I have not decided yet,” he said. On Congress MLC CM Ibrahim quitting Congress, Siddarmaiah said he is a good friend, and that Congress gave him all the positions that were commensurate with his stature. Congress made him the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, which was equivalent to a cabinet rank. But he quit as he was not made opposition leader of the Council, Siddaramaiah added.

On Congress faring poorly in five states, whose Assembly election results were announced recently, he said that ups and downs are common in a democracy. But the results of five states will not impact the poll outcome in Karnataka, he said.

Asked whether anyone from within Congress would work to defeat him, he said those are plans of the opposition and not of his party leaders. After the polls, Congress MLAs would choose the CLP leader, he added.