Aid, job sought for dead KKRTC staffer’s family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Monday witnessed chaotic scenes over the issue of a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) employee allegedly committing suicide after struggling for years to get a validity certificate.

The Congress and JDS members demanded that the State Government withdraw the order that mandates Civil Rights Enforcement (CRE) cells to validate caste certificates. They also demanded compensation and a job to a family member of the deceased employee.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that Omkar Revanappa Sherikar (42), hailing from the Gond community, was working as a driver-cum-conductor with KKRTC at the Bhalki depot for the last eight years. Siddaramaiah said Omkar hanged himself as he was unable to produce a validity certificate which is mandatory for all government employees. 

“Earlier, deputy commissioners would provide caste certificates. But, in 2021, the government passed an order that validity certificates should be issued only after the employee provides a report given by the Civil Right Enforcement authorities. Omkar was harassed at the CRE cell and, at the same time, he faced harassment at his office for not producing the certificate. This forced him to end his life. There are more than 150 people like him in Bidar district alone,” Siddaramaiah said.  CM Basavaraj Bommai said the issue will be sorted out after holding discussions with legal experts.

