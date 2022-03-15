STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bring out White Paper on Karnataka’s loans: BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath

Council member Ayanur Manjunath of the ruling BJP urged the government to bring out a White Paper on the loans borrowed by the state.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Council member Ayanur Manjunath of the ruling BJP urged the government to bring out a White Paper on the loans borrowed by the state.

During the discussion on the budget in the Council on Monday, Manjunath said borrowing loans did not start in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s regime. “It has been there for decades. Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy have also borrowed loans. The government must bring out a White Paper on the status of loans to make it clear who borrowed and how much,” he said.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah’s government had borrowed huge loans compared to others. “When the BJP came to power, the economy was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, borrowing was inevitable,” he justified.

He also said there should be no difference between civil and armed police staff in terms of salaries and other facilities, adding that though the selection process for both was the same, there was a difference in treatment. 

