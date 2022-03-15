Congress leader UT Khader’s remarks on hijab row create uproar in Karnataka Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Monday when Congress leader UT Khader alleged that protests and events related to hijab row and ruling BJP leaders disturbing the law and order situation dented the image of the state as an education destination.

“I request the government to hold communal harmony conventions in every district across the state before organising the Global Investors Meet,” he said. The murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa visiting the family of the deceased violating the prohibitory orders led to the law and order problem, he said.

Also, the government failed to nip the controversy in the bud before it went to the court, he commented. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy said, “Do not try to taint the image of the state. Did we ask petitioners to move the court?”

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that RDPR Minister Eshwarappa and Union minister Bhagawant Khuba violating prohibitory orders was a grave mistake. Madhu Swamy said Siddaramaiah too violated the government orders during the Mekedatu padayatra.