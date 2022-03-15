STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers’ round table to focus on GST, MSP

They will demand a rollback. Besides, they also want the government to allow 75 per cent of the land value as loan, and remunerative price for sugarcane.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers from across the country will participate in the “farmers round table meet” in Bengaluru on March 19 to discuss the plight of their community in India. Sugarcane Growers Association president Kurbur Shanthakumar said that the conference, which will be attended by leaders of farmers’ organisations, will discuss the issue of GST imposed on pesticides, fertilisers, drip irrigation equipment, and turmeric. 

They will demand a rollback. Besides, they also want the government to allow 75 per cent of the land value as loan, and remunerative price for sugarcane. Shanthakumar said that the government must announce a minimum support price for crops and include them in the Fasal Bima yojana to avoid financial losses due to natural disasters.

Following the Centre’s withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws, the farmers during the conference will demand the state government rescind the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act in Karnataka. Along with the committee, the turmeric growers will also meet chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, and urge him to waive off interest of agro production units which were hit during pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST MSP Farmers Bengaluru
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp