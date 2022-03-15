Farmers’ round table to focus on GST, MSP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers from across the country will participate in the “farmers round table meet” in Bengaluru on March 19 to discuss the plight of their community in India. Sugarcane Growers Association president Kurbur Shanthakumar said that the conference, which will be attended by leaders of farmers’ organisations, will discuss the issue of GST imposed on pesticides, fertilisers, drip irrigation equipment, and turmeric.

They will demand a rollback. Besides, they also want the government to allow 75 per cent of the land value as loan, and remunerative price for sugarcane. Shanthakumar said that the government must announce a minimum support price for crops and include them in the Fasal Bima yojana to avoid financial losses due to natural disasters.

Following the Centre’s withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws, the farmers during the conference will demand the state government rescind the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act in Karnataka. Along with the committee, the turmeric growers will also meet chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, and urge him to waive off interest of agro production units which were hit during pandemic.