Karnataka govt mulling cut in medical course fee: K Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said the government is seriously deliberating on reducing medical education fee, and also helping medical students who returned from Ukraine due to the war.

Responding to discussions on the need to urgently bring back Naveen Gyanagoudar’s body from Ukraine, and help students who returned to India, the minister said the government is thinking about how to reduce medical education fee. Sudhakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already discussed it with the National Medical Commission, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also held a meeting with senior officers on how they can help students who returned from Ukraine.

Sudhakar said the Central government’s efforts helped bring back Indian students safely, besides students

from other countries, who held up the Indian flag while leaving Ukraine. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and members urged the government to take steps to bring back Naveen’s body at the earliest.