STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka pitches for school repair under NREGA

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘NREGA Habba’ here on Monday, Bommai advocated for the extension of the scope of the NREGA programme.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

school students

Representational photo (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government has asked the Central Government to include repair and construction of school buildings under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘NREGA Habba’ here on Monday, Bommai advocated for the extension of the scope of the NREGA programme. “I have provided Rs 50 crore to take up construction of 1,000 anganwadis in the budget.

We have also asked the Centre to include repair and construction of school buildings under the programme. If the Centre gives its nod, rural people will get more work and the government can take up repair and construction of classrooms in a big way,” he said.

He said the state was ahead compared to other states in the implementation of the programme. “NREGA is a weapon that will play an important role in the eradication of poverty. It is helping in strengthening the economy. Hence, ‘NREGA Habba’ is a state festival and it should be celebrated in every village to encourage panchayats to work more vigorously,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of decentralisation, the CM said the administration will freeze if power is not decentralised. “Decentralisation of power should be like honey. Once allowed to flow from Vidhana Soudha, it should directly reach the beneficiary. Political decentralisation has happened, administrative decentralisation has also been a reality to some extent, but we need financial autonomy which is essential for development,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NREGA Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp