64,387 kids to get vaccinated in Shivamogga district 

According to data obtained from the health department, a target to vaccinate 64,387 students has been set and currently, there are 40,000 Corbevax vaccines available.

Published: 16th March 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Students getting vaccinated.

By Express News Service

Shivamogga: Deputy Commissioner Dr R Selvamani launched COVID-19 Vaccination programme for  12-14 years age groups and Precaution Dose for all above 60 years at McGann Teaching District Hospital today. According to data obtained from the health department, a target to vaccinate 64,387 students has been set and currently, there are 40,000 Corbevax vaccines available. A micro plan has been prepared to vaccinate all 12-14 age group children. 

So far around 40 students have been administered the vaccine at McGann Hospital (till 12pm). 

High school students were brought to hospital by high school teachers. A few students said that they were told about getting the vaccine on Wednesday morning. 

The hospital staff said that they will administer vaccines to children if they come with their parents or with their teachers. From tomorrow, the staff nurses and ASHA workers of respective PHCs will visit schools in their jurisdiction and administer vaccines. The school teachers said that they were instructed to inform parents of children about the vaccination and get a consent letter from them to administer the vaccine. 

